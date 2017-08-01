Midafternoon update shows only 6.5 percent voter turnout in Lawrence City Commission primary

About 6.5 percent of eligible voters have cast ballots in today’s Douglas County Commission primary, according to a midafternoon update from the Douglas County clerk’s office.

According to the 3 p.m. update, 2,855 voters had cast ballots at Lawrence polling sites Tuesday, while another 967 voted via advance ballot, for a total of 3,822 voters. All told, 6.52 percent of the city’s 58,642 registered voters had cast ballots by midafternoon. The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

In the 2015 primary —before primaries were moved to August — the total turnout was 8,673.

Eight candidates are vying to be among the six moving on to the November general election. Voters can select up to three candidates, and the top six vote winners will move on to the general election Nov. 7.

The three terms expiring on the five-member commission are those of Mike Amyx, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen. Herbert, a high school teacher, and Larsen, a retired geologist, have filed for re-election. The other candidates are attorney and social worker Jennifer Ananda; talk show host Mike Anderson; businessman Bassem Chahine; call center supervisor Ken Easthouse; University of Kansas student Christian Lyche; and retired veteran Dustin Stumblingbear.

