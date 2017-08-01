Today's news

Midafternoon update shows only 6.5 percent voter turnout in Lawrence City Commission primary

Eight candidates have filed for the 2017 Lawrence City Commission election. At top, from left: Jennifer Ananda, Mike Anderson, Bassem Chahine and Ken Easthouse. At bottom, from left: Matthew Herbert, Lisa Larsen, Christian Lyche and Dustin Stumblingbear.

Journal-World Photos. Enlarge photo.

Eight candidates have filed for the 2017 Lawrence City Commission election. At top, from left: Jennifer Ananda, Mike Anderson, Bassem Chahine and Ken Easthouse. At bottom, from left: Matthew Herbert, Lisa Larsen, Christian Lyche and Dustin Stumblingbear.

By Staff Report

August 1, 2017

Advertisement

About 6.5 percent of eligible voters have cast ballots in today’s Douglas County Commission primary, according to a midafternoon update from the Douglas County clerk’s office.

According to the 3 p.m. update, 2,855 voters had cast ballots at Lawrence polling sites Tuesday, while another 967 voted via advance ballot, for a total of 3,822 voters. All told, 6.52 percent of the city’s 58,642 registered voters had cast ballots by midafternoon. The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

In the 2015 primary —before primaries were moved to August — the total turnout was 8,673.

Eight candidates are vying to be among the six moving on to the November general election. Voters can select up to three candidates, and the top six vote winners will move on to the general election Nov. 7.

The three terms expiring on the five-member commission are those of Mike Amyx, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen. Herbert, a high school teacher, and Larsen, a retired geologist, have filed for re-election. The other candidates are attorney and social worker Jennifer Ananda; talk show host Mike Anderson; businessman Bassem Chahine; call center supervisor Ken Easthouse; University of Kansas student Christian Lyche; and retired veteran Dustin Stumblingbear.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...