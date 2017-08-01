Man charged after allegedly firing assault rifle in midtown K.C.; says he did it to get attention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who police say randomly fired shots from an assault rifle in midtown Kansas City is charged with unlawfully using a weapon and armed criminal action.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Brent Lambi on Tuesday, a day after the gunfire that caused no injuries.

Court filings allege that officers responding to a report of gunshots shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday confronted Lambi, who said he fired a weapon to get police attention. Police arrested Lambi, and an assault rifle and ammunition were seized.

Police say victims reported that they were driving near Lambi raised an assault rifle and fired, missing their vehicle. Another victim reported his front tire was flattened by a gunshot.

Online court records don’t show whether Lambi has an attorney.

