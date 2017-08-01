Today's news

Intersection of 24th Street and Ousdahl Road to close this week

By Staff Report

August 1, 2017

The intersection of 24th Street and Ousdahl Road will be closed for part of this week, the city announced Tuesday.

The intersection will shut down completely Thursday and Friday to allow for the installation of a waterline, according to a city news release.

Rick Aldrich 27 minutes ago

Why don't you just shut all streets down south of 15th and west of Louisiana.

