Welcoming sign in 3 languages appears around Lawrence

From a big yard in west Lawrence to a small shop window downtown, a multilingual sign is appearing: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor.”

The simple sign, with its message written in English, Spanish and Arabic, has begun popping up in front of homes, businesses and churches.

In the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, three storefronts in a row display the sign. Cary Strong, owner of Aimee’s Cafe and Coffeehouse, 1025 Massachusetts St., said one of his regular customers brought him the sign, and hanging it up “just seemed right.” Strong said the response from customers and nearby business owners has been positive.

“As soon as I put one up, neighbors on both sides of me — the people that own (Lucky Dog Outfitters) and the people that own Aladdin Cafe — both came over and wanted one,” Strong said. “Now they have them in their windows, and a dozen more people after that have come by.”

The sign was created during the presidential campaign, which included rhetoric against immigrants and refugees. Immanuel Mennonite Church, in Harrisonburg, Va., painted the message on a wooden sign using the three main languages spoken in the neighborhood.

Since then, the sign has spread throughout the country. A green, blue and orange design followed, and a website dedicated to the sign now provides designs in additional languages. A message on the site encourages people to print the sign and donate any proceeds to nonprofits in their area “as another step in building a welcoming community.”

First Presbyterian Church, 2415 Clinton Parkway, posted the signs near its entrance and used the design to print a banner. Pastor Kent Winters-Hazelton said another pastor brought the sign to his attention during a book group, and the church hung the banner after President Donald Trump made his executive order — now the subject of a lawsuit — that temporarily banned refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In addition to being in line with the church’s message, Winters-Hazelton said the church serves as the location for various community groups, including a Muslim religious group and an international women’s group, Small World. He said Small World includes people from all seven of the countries in Trump’s original executive order.

“Some of the women who were associated with Small World were just thrilled to see the signs, to know that that sense of welcome was there,” Winters-Hazelton said. “… It was something we really wanted to say.”

