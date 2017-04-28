KU names KU law alumnus as third candidate for dean of business position

The University of Kansas announced Friday that the last of three finalists for dean of business at KU is Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, who is also a KU alumnus.

Mosier will give a public presentation at 1 p.m. Tuesday in room 1010 in Capitol Federal Hall. A reception will follow.

Mosier’s research focuses on technology and the law, commercial law and international business, according to KU’s announcement.

He has been dean and distinguished international professor for the UNR College of Business since 2007. Previously he was at the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. At Oklahoma State Mosier served as associate dean, interim dean and held an appointment with the School of International Studies.

Mosier earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Oklahoma State, a law degree from KU and a doctorate in higher education administration from Oklahoma State. He has also worked as a corporate attorney in the Texas oil and gas industry and is a member of the state bars of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

Three dean candidates were asked to present on the topic “Advancing the Stature and Impact of the KU School of Business.”

The first candidate, KU business professor and interim dean James Guthrie, gave a presentation April 14. Candidate L. Paige Fields, dean of business at Trinity University, presented Friday.

The School of Business dean position has been open since last summer, when former dean Neeli Bendapudi became KU’s new provost and executive vice chancellor effective July 1. Guthrie has been interim dean since.

