Collapsed pipe in East Lawrence to cause partial street closure for up to three weeks

Following the collapse of a storm sewer pipe on 11th Street, city workers will begin an emergency repair project on Monday that will require partial closure of the street.

According to a release from the city, the clay tile pipe collapsed, and sections of it are clogged with tree roots. The damaged portion of the pipe is located on the north side of 11th Street, stretching from Rhode Island Street to Connecticut Street. The project to replace the damaged portion of the pipe will take two to three weeks, weather permitting.

In order for the pipe to be replaced, five mature trees had to be removed to allow for excavation and construction, said Crystal Miles, the city's horticulture and forestry manager. Miles said five replacement trees will be planted once the project is complete.

During the two- to three-week duration of the pipe replacement, the westbound lane of 11th Street will be closed during the day to allow for construction activities. The lane will be reopened at night.

