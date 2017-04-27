Preliminary hearing scheduled for man charged in connection with police standoff

A man arrested in connection with an armed standoff earlier this month will appear in court in early May, when a judge will determine if he should stand trial.

Michael L. Kewley was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, cruelty to animals and interference with law enforcement, according to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

Thursday afternoon Kewley briefly appeared in court, and Judge Paula Martin scheduled him to reappear on May 5 for a preliminary hearing, at which she will determine if enough evidence exists to order him to stand trial.

Kewley has not yet entered a plea regarding the felony charges, Cheryl Wright-Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson, said in an emailed response to questions. He will enter a plea at an arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled.

Kewley is accused of endangering a uniformed police officer with a propane tank, the criminal complaint says. However, the document does not say what animal was the victim of cruelty or what became of it. Court and police officials would not offer additional information on that topic.

Kewley's criminal charges are connected to an hours-long standoff with police on April 4 in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street.

That morning officers were dispatched to the area to check the welfare of a suicidal person, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department. Officers determined the man was possibly armed with a long gun, which he reportedly fired while inside the home before police arrived.

After a prolonged discussion, the man voluntarily "disarmed," left the house and was taken into custody, the release said.

The Journal-World previously reported that Kewley, according to someone who lives with him, is a military veteran suffering from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

Kewley is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.