Free State students to host first-ever Miles for Mental Health walk-a-thon

In an effort to raise awareness about mental health, the Free State High School student council will host its first-ever Miles for Mental Health walk-a-thon May 6 at the school’s football stadium, 4700 Overland Drive.
Slated for 5 to 8 p.m., the event will feature the aforementioned walk-a-thon, plus raffles, carnival games, food and other activities, with all proceeds benefiting Headquarters Inc. The Lawrence-based organization operates both the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center and the Headquarters Counseling Center.
Body Specific, Hy-Vee and Morningstar’s New York Pizza are sponsoring the event.
For more information, including how to register for the walk-a-thon, visit the “Miles for Mental Health Walk-a-Thon” Facebook page.
