Investigators: House fire that killed woman was accidental

Investigators determined that Tuesday’s fatal house fire in Lawrence was accidental, caused by combustible materials too close to a heating source.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical shared the fire’s general cause Wednesday morning in a news release but provided no further details on the nature of the combustible materials or the heating source. The department said damages were estimated at $150,000.

The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in a house at 810 Wellington Drive.

After seeing smoke and flames through the window, neighbors said they called 911 and tried to enter the house to rescue the woman who lived there but could not because the smoke was already too thick.

When firefighters arrived they pulled a woman from the house but were unable to revive her, and she died at the scene.

“The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical department would like to remind everyone to preplan an escape route in their homes and ensure smoke detectors are operable,” the department said in the news release.

Investigators were at the house throughout the day Tuesday. The department contacted the victim’s family but has not yet publicly released her name, pending positive identification, Division Chief Eve Tolefree said.

Douglas County property records list the home’s owner as Hazel Stanley.

Several neighbors said they believed the resident was in her 90s and that she lived alone and was often seen outside working in her yard.

