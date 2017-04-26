Tonganoxie school superintendent to stand trial on case in Linn County

Tonganoxie public school Superintendent Chris Kleidosty will stand trial before a jury in Linn County for a case involving alleged failure to report sexual abuse at his former school district.

Kleidosty appeared Wednesday in Linn County District Court. His attorney, Alan Fogleman, asked for a bench trial, but Linn County Attorney James Brun requested the jury trial.

Kleidosty faces two counts of alleged failure to report abuse while he served as superintendent in the Prairie View school district. Kleidosty gave a not guilty plea at his first appearance March 22.

Tim Weis, current Prairie View High School principal, faces the same two counts. All charges are misdemeanors.

The alleged failures to report abuse stem from a situation with a former PVHS teacher.

Keaton Michael Allen Krell, a former PVHS teacher and coach, was arrested on the last day of school this past May. The Prairie View School Board accepted Krell’s resignation several days before the arrest, but Kleidosty has contended that the resignation was an unrelated event.

Krell faces 20 felony counts — two cases with 10 counts each —of unlawful relations with a student 16 or older.

According to online minutes from the Prairie View school district’s April board meeting, PVHS assistant principal and activities director Lucas Matile has been hired as PVHS principal for the 2017-18 school year. Weis was suspended with pay after the arrest.

Kleidosty also was suspended with pay in Tonganoxie since his arrest Feb. 21.

He was hired in Tonganoxie the day Krell was arrested at the Linn County school.

Kleidosty had been cooperating with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter and had informed the Tonganoxie school board of the development, according to Dan Hopkins, Tonganoxie school board vice president. At the time of his hiring in Tonganoxie, Kleidosty was not under investigation and was overseeing Prairie View’s cooperation with law enforcement in the sex abuse case, Hopkins noted.

Kleidosty next is to appear at 3:15 p.m. May 23. A trial date has not been set.

Weis’ next appearance is May 24. Judge Valorie LeBlanc presided over Kleidosty’s first two appearances, but Judge Terri Johnson will take over proceedings as the case moves to a jury trial.

