In the market? Spring Parade of Homes slated for next two weekends

The Lawrence Home Builders Association is hosting its annual Spring Parade of Homes this weekend and next.

Bobbie Flory, LHBA executive director, said 19 single-family homes will be on display in the free tour, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again May 6 and May 7. An online map of the tour and more details can be viewed at lawrenceparade.com.

In addition to the homes, two developers will also be showing subdivisions with lots available for purchase. One, Westwood Hills, is a townhouse/duplex neighborhood north of Free State High School, Flory said.

“We have a really broad range of price points, from the low $200,000s to a home that is priced at nearly $770,000,” she said. “Most of the homes are in northwest Lawrence, but we have homes in the Fairfield Farms subdivision of southwest Lawrence of entry-level homes. I think what makes the parade so fun is there is such a range of houses and locations to look at.”

Styles vary, too, with contemporary to traditional on display, Flory said. The homes will feature the latest trends in design, efficiency and technology, she said.

The homes, all built by LHBA members, are in the Westwood Hills, Oregon Trail, Langston Heights, Clinton Pointe, Fall Creek Farms and Fairfield Farms neighborhoods. The tour is casual, Flory said, with participants free to visit any homes they choose.

“Some of the people who go on the tour just want to get ideas,” she said. “They want to see colors, technology or the newest features.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.