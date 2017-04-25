Woman dies after early morning house fire in Lawrence

An early morning house fire apparently killed a woman Tuesday in Lawrence.

About 5:45 a.m., Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responded to a fire at 810 Wellington Road, where heavy smoke was coming from the roof and flames were visible through the windows of a one-story home, according to a news release from the department. The department said initial reports indicated an older female occupant was possibly inside.

Fire crews arrived and pulled a woman from the home but were unable to revive her, and she died at the scene, according to the department.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

The fire was deemed under control at 6:22 a.m., according to the department. Fire investigators had not determined what caused the fire or the extent of damages Tuesday morning.

One fire department employee received a minor injury, according to the department.

