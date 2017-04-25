Senior Resource Center for Douglas County to have ‘Senior Summit’

The Senior Resource Center for Douglas County will have a "Senior Summit" from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.

Seniors and their caregivers are invited to the free event, at which results of a senior survey on services available in Douglas County will be shared.

The summit is the next step of the Senior Resource Center’s rebranding that was announced in November 2016. The center aims to become the go-to referral center for those seeking senior services in Lawrence and Douglas County.

