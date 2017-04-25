Sedgwick County seeking to demolish boys ranch

Wichita (ap) — Sedgwick County officials say limitations on a federal grant for a bathroom at Lake Afton Park 50 years ago prevents the sale of the former Judge Riddel Boys Ranch.

Because of the restrictions, the county is seeking bids to demolish the former youth residential center, which closed in 2014.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2p9Wrtt ) the property near Goddard would be used for parkland. Its appraised valuation on Jan. 1 was $665,660.

County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell says the ranch buildings are in disrepair and present many compliance issues, making it difficult to sale or lease the property to a nonprofit.

Federal funds from a 1966 agreement helped build a bathroom at the park. In 1965, the type of funding included several restrictions on what could be done with the property.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.