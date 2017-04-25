KU announces second finalist for dean of business position

The University of Kansas announced Tuesday that the second of three finalists to become dean of business at KU is L. Paige Fields, who is the business dean at Trinity University.

Fields will give a public presentation at 1 p.m. Friday at the auditorium in Capitol Federal Hall. A reception will follow.

Fields’ research expertise includes corporate governance, banking, insurance and capital structure, according to KU.

Fields has been business dean at Trinity, located in San Antonio, since 2015. She joined the faculty there as a professor of business administration in 2012 and served as chair of the finance and decision sciences department from 2013 to 2015. She also served as internal affairs coordinator for research, budget and placement. Previously, she was at Texas A&M; University from 1994 to 2012.

Fields has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Louisiana State University and a doctorate in business administration from the University of South Carolina.

Dean candidates are to present on the topic “Advancing the Stature and Impact of the KU School of Business.”

The first candidate, KU business professor and interim dean James Guthrie, gave a presentation April 14. The final candidate is scheduled to give a public presentation at 1 p.m. May 2 in the Colloquium room at Capitol Federal Hall. The candidate’s name has yet to be announced.

The School of Business dean position has been open since last summer, when former dean Neeli Bendapudi became KU’s new provost and executive vice chancellor effective July 1. Guthrie has been interim dean since.

