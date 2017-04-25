Kobach says staying in Kansas is ‘best thing for me to do’

— Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he's planning to remain in Kansas rather than take a job in President Donald Trump's administration.

Kobach made the remark Tuesday morning during an interview on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" about Trump's plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Kobach advised Trump's campaign last year.

Asked why he wasn't a part of the administration, Kobach said he has decided "the best thing for me to do right now is to stay in my home state of Kansas."

He didn't mention plans to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018, but he's long been seen as a potential candidate. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

Kobach's spokeswoman did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

