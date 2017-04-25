Today's news

Kobach says staying in Kansas is ‘best thing for me to do’

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

By Associated Press

April 25, 2017

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he's planning to remain in Kansas rather than take a job in President Donald Trump's administration.

Kobach made the remark Tuesday morning during an interview on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" about Trump's plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Kobach advised Trump's campaign last year.

Asked why he wasn't a part of the administration, Kobach said he has decided "the best thing for me to do right now is to stay in my home state of Kansas."

He didn't mention plans to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018, but he's long been seen as a potential candidate. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

Kobach's spokeswoman did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

Comments

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 46 minutes ago

Nooooo. Really, you could further your career much fast some where else. Maybe Louisiana? Alabama? I know Mississippi. They need you there. They will vote for you in a flash. I know, Florida! We could take up a GoFundMe for you moving expenses.

6

Alex Landazuri 2 hours, 22 minutes ago

he knows hes screwed if he goes anywhere else since trump didnt pick him up

2

Paul Beyer 1 hour, 48 minutes ago

He's so pathetic even trump won't have. Tells every one what a loser POS he is.

1

