Man faces multiple felony charges in connection with police standoff

A Lawrence man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that escalated to a police standoff earlier this month.

Michael L. Kewley was charged April 19 in Douglas County District Court with one count each of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, cruelty to animals and interference with law enforcement, according to the charging document. The alleged crimes occurred April 4, according to the document.

Kewley, 29, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday, where he remains held on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Kewley allegedly used a deadly weapon — specifically, a propane tank — to place a uniformed police officer in immediate bodily harm, according to the charging document. The charges do not say what animal allegedly was the victim of cruelty or what happened to it. Court and police officials declined to answer, as well.

The charges are connected to an incident that led to an hourslong standoff with police earlier this month in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street.

About 7:15 a.m. April 4, police were dispatched to check the welfare of a suicidal person, according to a Lawrence Police Department news release from that day. Officers determined the man was possibly armed with a long gun and had allegedly fired it inside the home sometime in the hours leading up to the police department’s arrival.

After phone contact and discussion that lasted multiple hours, the man voluntarily “disarmed,” came outside and was taken into custody, according to the news release.

Kewley is a military veteran who served multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and suffers from PTSD and traumatic brain injury, according to a person who said she lives with him, who asked that her name not be used.

He is under care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs but recently experienced the deaths of two close friends, which triggered his PTSD and led to him becoming suicidal, she told the Journal-World.

“There was never any intention in hurting anyone but himself,” she said. “We are very grateful the outcome was not worse (than) it could have been and he is properly getting the help he needs to overcome this disability.”

Kewley had his first court appearance on Monday but did not enter a plea, Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to District Attorney Charles Branson, said in an email. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The court’s charging document cites three Lawrence police case numbers, for which the Journal-World requested copies of reports.

One report will not be publicly released, under the portion of state law that restricts release of “medical, psychiatric, psychological or alcoholism or drug dependency treatment records which pertain to identifiable patients,” Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email.

The other two reports were not available Tuesday, Rhoads said.

Kewley has faced similar charges before. In 2015, he was charged in Douglas County District Court with animal cruelty and making criminal threats, the Journal-World previously reported.

The outcome of that case was not immediately available, Wright Kunard said Tuesday.

