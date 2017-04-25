Eudora City Commission signals curbside recycling in offing for all residents

The Eudora City Commission signaled Monday that curbside recycling and a $4 charge to pay for it will soon be a part of the trash service of all city residents.

Mayor Tim Reazin and commissioners Tim Bruce and Troy Squire indicated during a work session on the subject they favored an option Honey Creek Disposal Service Inc. presented that would make curbside recycling “mandatory.” The work session on the topic was scheduled after a discussion last month on new trash service options related to a five-year extension of Honey Creek’s contract with the city. That extension was approved at the meeting but included no service rates because the City Commission was unable to arrive at a majority position on curbside recycling.

Commissioners Jolene Born and Ruth Hughs remained opposed to the mandatory curbside recycling options, favoring instead an option that would maintain the current voluntary recycling option. That latter option would cost residents $14.50 a month compared to the $18.50 per month fee for the universal recycling option. Both options would raise the per-customer base rate from the current $12.50 per month to $13.50 and include a $1 month large bulk collection fee.

Born and Hughs said the lower rate of the voluntary option was important to residents on tight budgets or fixed incomes when the city was looking to raise water and electrical rates with the 2018 budget.

“We are asking people to upgrade to something that is expensive,” Hughs said. “I think it should be voluntary. I think we should consider senior citizens and fixed-income people, so everybody has an option — you do or you don’t.”

Reazin, Bruce and Squire said it was time for the city to adopt universal curbside recycling.

“I’m hesitant because it is mandatory, but I think we’re falling behind if we don’t,” Squire said.

Reazin said the city would attempt to negotiate a contract with Honey Creek to enhance the current 10 percent senior discount for trash service.

Randy Weldon, of Honey Creek, said his company would provide residents 95-gallon bins for recycling, but those not able to handle that large of bin can request a 65-gallon one, Weldon said. Residents with no interest in recycling can request no container for the practice, but he suggested they would soon be calling to request service.

Reazin, Bruce and Squire also maintained curbside recycling in other jurisdictions soon became popular with those who initially opposed it. That position was backed by the testimonies of Weldon in regard to the experience of De Soto and Douglas County sustainability director Eileen Horn on that of Lawrence.

The Commission will formally adopt the new universal recycling policy and new rates at a coming meeting.

In other business, the City Commission:

• Approved a contract agreement with Randy McCalla to continue as municipal judge for $1,000 a month.

• Received a report from consultant Norm Bowers, formerly with Johnson County Public Works, on the types and conditions of city streets and sidewalks. Bowers rated 7 percent of the city’s 35.2 miles of street as excellent, 73 percent of the city’s as good, 20 percent as fair and 1 percent as poor.

