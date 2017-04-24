Sports Pavilion Lawrence courts to close to public during weekend tournament

Lawrence residents planning to use the basketball courts at Sports Pavilion Lawrence this weekend may need to make other plans.

Changes the City Commission authorized to the pavilion’s court-use policy will be applied for the first time April 28-30, and all eight courts will be reserved for private use for much of Saturday and Sunday. Parks and Recreation officials said the pavilion’s courts will be used for a basketball tournament that will bring 175 teams to Lawrence.

Tournament free play hours • Sports Pavilion Lawrence: April 28: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29: 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. April 30: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. • Community Building: April 28: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 29: Noon to 6 p.m. April 30: Noon to 6 p.m. • East Lawrence Recreation Center: April 28: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 30: Noon to 6 p.m. • Holcom Park Recreation Center: April 28: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 29: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 30: Noon to 6 p.m.

“This was one of the tournaments that we earmarked when we were discussing changing the policy,” Recreation Operations Manager Tim Laurent said. “It’s a large national tournament that’s going to bring folks in from all over the region.”

The commission approved changes to the pavilion’s court-use policy in November, rescinding a provision that required at least one court to be open for free play when the facility is open. The updated policy allows all eight basketball courts to be used for large events or tournaments up to 20 days per year.

Some residents strongly opposed the change, arguing that it went against promises made by the previous City Commission that the pavilion would operate as much as a community recreation center as a tournament venue. Commissioner Mike Amyx is the only remaining member of that commission, and voted against the changes along with Mayor Leslie Soden.

At the time, parks and recreation officials said the change was necessary to keep the pavilion competitive as a tournament venue and sustain the pavilion’s revenue. Laurent said this weekend’s tournament, the KC Rising Stars’ third annual “Never Walk on the Hardwood,” is one such example.

“When these large tournaments are looking for venues, the more courts that they can program under one roof, the better it is for them,” Laurent said. “It makes operating the tournament a lot easier.”

During the tournament, the pavilion’s other facilities are still available and doors will open earlier than usual for residents to use the courts on Saturday morning, from 5:30 to 8 a.m. As laid out in the updated court-use policy, the city will extend hours at its three other recreation centers to make up for closure of the pavilion’s basketball courts.

“We wanted to make sure that residents had a place to play while that court is closed, so we tried to open free play at the other centers to compensate for the loss of that one court,” Laurent said.

The 181,000 square-foot facility has eight basketball courts, which also double as 16 volleyball courts. Other facilities include an indoor turf area, gymnastics room, aerobic room, indoor walking track, cardio equipment, weight area and meeting rooms that can be rented by the public. Outside, there are tennis courts and paved trails.

Residents who have been issued a key card to the pavilion will receive an email informing them of the court closure and the free play hours at other recreation centers.

