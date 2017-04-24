Seminar to focus on end-of-life topics

The Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association will have a seminar on end-of-life healthcare decisions at 4 p.m. May 18 at Maceli’s, 1031 New Hampshire St.

The seminar will feature Dr. Marc Scarbrough, of LMH; nurse practitioner Janelle Williamson, who will speak on pain and palliative care; and attorneys Robert Ramsdell, of Ramsdell and Warner, and Matthew Hoy, of Stevens & Brand.

Topics will include advance directives for medical care, living wills and do-not-resuscitate directives. The seminar’s fee is $20, and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Tiffany Hall by 5 p.m. May 10 by calling 785-505-3318 or emailing her at tiffany.hall@lmh.org.

Event co-sponsors are the Douglas County Estate Planning Council and the Douglas County Community Foundation.

