School board hears update on 2013 bond, related projects

The Lawrence school board on Monday heard an update on the district’s 2013 bond projects — and how capital outlay dollars were used to supplement the $92.5 million renovations of Lawrence’s elementary schools.

All bond projects, with the exception of ongoing construction at Pinckney Elementary School, have already been completed since the passage of the district’s last bond in 2013. The district didn’t have much trouble securing voters’ support that time — the bond sailed to passage in spring 2013 with 72 percent of the vote, Kathy Johnson, the district’s director of finance, reminded board members and district leaders Monday night.

“The goals and scope of the ’13 projects have been met within our construction budget,” said Johnson, who presented Monday’s report with Tony Barron, the district’s executive director of facilities and operations. “The results are some beautiful elementary schools and wonderful educational spaces that we’re going to be able to use for years to come.”

The $92.5 million price tag associated with the 2013 bond issue is a budget district leaders are obligated by state statute to remain within. However, the district has supplemented bond projects along the way with $7.66 million in capital outlay funds.

The capital outlay fund, which amounts to around $10 million to $12 million annually, is a separate fund within the school district’s budget. It is supported by property taxes that are separate and in addition to the property taxes used to support the bond issue.

Traditionally, one of its major functions has been to pay for upkeep and improvement of district buildings. And throughout construction on the 2013 bond projects, capital outlay dollars were used to supplement renovations while construction crews were already onsite, Johnson said. One “perfect example,” she said, was the $400,000 worth of renovations to the handicap-accessible Ryan Gray Playground for All Children at Hillcrest Elementary, which were funded by a $300,000 allocation from the school board in addition to private fundraising efforts.

More than $331,000 in capital outlay funds were set aside in the district’s 2015-2016 Capital Improvement Plan for Schwegler Elementary. Barron’s particularly proud of the school’s new 7,000-square-foot courtyard, which was added during construction on Schwegler’s $3.2 million bond improvements. The space features artificial turf and a concrete walkway, allowing for an improved garden area at the school that doubles as an outdoor classroom.

“I don’t know if any of you have seen the courtyard at Schwegler, but that was something we had on our list as an alternate to be able to accept through capital outlay,” Barron said. “That’s one that still resonates with me.”

Also on the district’s list of alternate projects for the 2013 bond is a connection between the new Langston Heights residential development to the neighboring Langston Hughes Elementary. The walkway would allow students living in Langston Heights a safe and direct route to school, but it’s also a project that’s been sidelined for now, district leaders said Monday.

Barron said the district began working with architects and engineers last fall to devise bid specifications for the project. They’ve since received a bid estimate and have submitted plans to the city, Barron said, but more recently have decided to put the plan on hold, he said, because of uncertainties in regard to the state’s new school finance formula. (Lawmakers have until June 30, under a deadline from the Kansas Supreme Court, to craft a new school funding plan.)

“The conversation essentially was that, because of the flexibility with capital outlay funds, and the uncertain general funds, that that was a project we would on,” said Superintendent Kyle Hayden, referring to the Langston Hughes connection.

He also said the project is still listed in the district’s 2017 capital improvement plan ($285,000, which also includes an exit/entrance drive to Langston Way), and that any connection between the school and housing development remains “tentative.” The district also expects the conversation around the connection — and what it might look like — to continue in the months ahead.

“If the state delivers on a school finance plan, as they’ve said they will, then there’s potential for that flexibility to come back to the capital outlay plan and for that project to continue,” Hayden said.

In other business, the board:

Heard a report on the implementation of the district’s 1:1 program at middle schools. The district began its rollout of 5,000 iPads into Lawrence classrooms last fall, along with pilot programs of student-led tech teams at South Middle School, professional development for teachers and parents’ nights designed to inform families about digital citizenship (i.e., how to use the Internet safely and responsibly). Jerri Kemble, the district’s assistant superintendent of innovation and technology, presented the report. The board also heard testimonies from representatives of each middle school.

Heard an update on the school board’s 2016-2017 district goals toward health and wellness initiatives. The report focused on the completion of The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, growth of the Farm to School program, developments in physical education, and health and nutrition curriculum components. The report was presented by Paula Murrish, director of food services and purchasing; Denise Johnson, coordinator of health and wellness curriculum; Lindsey Morgan, a registered dietician and the district’s food services supervisor; and Jennie Lazarus, coordinator of outdoor education.



