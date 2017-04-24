DUI case progressing against Eudora city manager

A February driving under the influence case against Eudora's city manager is working its way through the court system but hasn't yet been resolved.
Eudora City Manager Barack Matite has a scheduled June 19 court date in Douglas County District Court for the ticket he received in February for a suspected DUI. The Journal-World reported at the time the 31-year-old Matite was stopped at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 2000 block of North 1400 Road for a suspected first DUI.
Matite said Monday on advice of legal counsel he had no comment on the incident.
