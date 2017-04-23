Breaking down the numbers in the school district’s $87 million bond issue

The Lawrence school district is asking voters to approve a sweeping $87 million bond issue that would modernize the city’s secondary schools, including an aging Lawrence High School that would be transformed by a proposed $50.8 million in renovations and additions.

But there are a lot more numbers than those to consider. For one, there is a tax increase. District officials have estimated the bond, if it passes, would mean a mill levy increase of 2.4 mills. That equates to about a $55 hike in taxes per year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000, or about $300 a year for a $500,000 commercial property.

The latest bond proposal also has caused district voters to examine how the district has performed on its last bond issue — a $92.5 million bond issuance that the district is still paying off.

The time to get questions answered on the bond issue is running out. The deadline to return mail-in ballots for the bond election is noon May 2. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of those queries, and hopefully a few answers, too.

How much has been spent so far on the 2013 bond issue?

The Lawrence school district’s last bond issue, which focused mostly on elementary schools, passed in 2013 with a $92.5 million price tag. The projects have been supplemented along the way by two revenue sources — bond interest and the district’s capital outlay fund. With construction at Pinckney Elementary School still underway, the district’s total investment in the renovations ushered in by the 2013 bond now hovers around $104.6 million, according to numbers provided by the district.

Did the last bond issue go over budget?

Although the 2013 bond issue was advertised as a $92.5 million project, the fact that the total currently is at $104.6 million is not an indication that the project is over budget, district leaders say.

Instead, the total represents a plan by the district to supplement the bond money with other district money to make improvements at schools. Specifically, two funds have been used to supplement the district’s spending. The first pool of money is bond interest. When the district issues bonds, it gets large amounts of money up front. The district earns interest on that money, and it has chosen to use that money to do supplemental projects at the school or to cover costs that weren’t fully accounted for. Thus far, the district has spent $4.46 million of bond interest money over and above the $92.5 million it spent on projects.

The larger pot of money, though, is the district’s capital outlay fund. The capital outlay fund, which usually amounts to about $10 million to $12 million annually, is a separate fund within the school district’s budget. It is supported by property taxes that are separate and in addition to the property taxes used to support the bond issue. Traditionally, a major function of the capital outlay fund has been to pay for upkeep and improvement of district buildings.

During the planning process for the 2013 bond issue, capital outlay funds were set aside for the possible enhancement of bond improvements (buying furniture, for example) and to address any unforeseen circumstances that might occur during construction. The resulting projects (the replacement of a water-damaged gymnasium floor at the 101-year-old Cordley Elementary School, for example) were carried out in conjunction with bond improvements, but were paid for by capital outlay funds.

Similarly, if the district decides to widen the scope of the projects after the master planning process, it can also draw from the capital outlay fund. So, bond and capital improvement budgeting are planned in concert with each other but draw from separate funding pots. Throughout the course of the 2013 bond projects, district administrators would bring the school board recommendations on additional improvements that could be done while construction crews already were on the site of a school. Thus far, the district has spent $7.66 million in capital outlay funds to supplement the bond projects.

How much do district leaders expect to spend on the current bond issue?

The hard-and-fast number here is $87 million. That’s the figure attached to the ballot presented to district voters in the current election, and that’s the budget district leaders are obligated by state statutes to remain within. But if you’re factoring in bond interest income and possible capital outlay expenditures, the answer isn’t so clear-cut.

District officials have said the school system will spend $87 million on the 2017 bond projects if the bond issue passes next month. But district leaders also have said they plan to again spend bond interest money on improvements and spend capital outlay funds to supplement bond projects.

The district, however, has not been able to provide an estimate on how much it will spend from those two categories. Any improvements paid for by capital outlay funds, the district has said, will be determined based on assessment of needs as well as the district’s capital improvement plan, which is approved annually by the school board.

In the meantime, officials — after being asked by the Journal-World for more details — plan to present a more detailed report about the CIP at the school board’s Monday meeting, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said.

Unlike the current bond issue, the 2013 bond issue did not call for a tax increase. Why is the district asking for a tax increase this time around?

District leaders were able to avoid a tax increase in 2013 by replacing some of the district’s retired debt at the time with new debt, thus eliminating the need for taxes to pay off that new debt.

There was even some discussion last fall among school board members and the District Site Council about taking a similar approach with the newest bond issue. Ultimately, though, district leaders decided against it, and here’s why:

The district could have sought a bond issue of up to $43.7 million for the proposed bond issue without increasing the mill levy, district officials have said. But those funds would not fully cover proposed improvements at the aging Lawrence High School, which is set to receive $50.8 million in renovations and additions if the bond passes. That, of course, doesn’t include Free State High School’s $15.2 million in improvements, nor the roughly $20 million to be distributed among projects at the district’s four middle schools.

If voters do not approve the $87 million bond issue, how much of a decrease would we see in the district’s bond and interest mill levy?

Projections by George K. Baum and Co., the district's bond financial advisor, indicate the district would need about 8 mills (compared to the current 9.5 mills) to service existing debt. This means the mill levy would decrease by about 1.5 mills should the bond issue not pass. Superintendent Kyle Hayden, it should be noted, has said the Baum and Co. projections — which the school district provided to the Journal-World — don't necessarily line up with his.

He notes any decrease would be based on the impact of assessed valuation on the mill levy required to fund district bond principal and interest payments. Hayden estimates the mill levy would drop by a half mill to one mill next year. That's a dip from 9.5 mills, as it currently stands, to approximately 8.5 to 9 mills next year. However, such a number would be difficult to predict, and would depend on several factors, among them potential changes in school finance law and possible changes to the district's tax base.

