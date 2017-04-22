Police respond to reported gun incident at East Lawrence mobile home park

Lawrence police early Saturday morning reportedly had set up a perimeter around the Jayhawk Mobile Home Court in East Lawrence.

Journal-World news partner Operation 100 News reports that according to law enforcement radio traffic, police responded to the trailer park at 1417 E. 15th Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun grabbing a female and dragging her inside a trailer.

Details of the report haven’t yet been confirmed by local law enforcement. Information gathered from police radio traffic is fluid and details are subject to change.

According to radio traffic, police responded to the mobile home court at about 2 a.m. At about 4:15 a.m. a Douglas County dispatcher confirmed that the incident at the mobile home court was still an active call.

Additional information was not immediately available.

