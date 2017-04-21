Armed robbery reported at Lawrence payday loan business

Two men, one of them armed with a knife, reportedly robbed a Lawrence short-term loan business Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Lawrence police were called to a report of an armed robbery at Cash 2 Go, 1717 W. Sixth St., Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email.

A woman told police that two men, one armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded cash, Rhoads said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the men fled, heading west on Sixth Street.

According to a Lawrence police media release, the vehicle the suspects were last seen in was an older-model red Pontiac passenger vehicle.

