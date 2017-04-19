Today's news

Police release names of men involved in fatal wreck on East 15th Street

One man is dead and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night along East 15th Street, police say.

One man is dead and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night along East 15th Street, police say.

By Conrad Swanson

April 19, 2017

Police have released the identities of the two men involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Lawrence.

Stephen Douglass, 49, of Eudora was killed in the two vehicle accident, while Jordan White, 23, of Lawrence was injured in the accident.

Around 10:42 p.m. White was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound in the 1200 block of East 15th Street when he hit a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Douglass, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a written response to questions.

One man is dead and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night along East 15th Street, police say.

Contributed photo

One man is dead and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night along East 15th Street, police say.

Douglass was leaving the East Lawrence Center, 1245 E. 15th St., at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe neither Douglass nor White were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, Rhoads said.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene Douglass was unconscious and the Nissan's engine was reportedly on fire. Police removed Douglass, but CPR did not revive him.

White was conscious after the crash and witnesses reported seeing him taken to a nearby lot and placed into a Life Star helicopter.

Rhoads said police are still investigating the crash and additional information was not immediately available.

