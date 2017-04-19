Foundation Follies to raise money for local schools Friday at Liberty Hall

Teachers and staff from the Lawrence school district will take to the stage Friday in the annual Foundation Follies variety show fundraiser.

Slated for 7 p.m., this year’s show will be held at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St. The 27th annual Foundation Follies is organized by the Lawrence Schools Foundation, with proceeds benefitting the foundation’s Innovative Teaching Grants and School Assistance Grants. In 2016, Foundation Follies raised more than $30,000 to distribute to local schools, according to a Lawrence Schools Foundation press release.

Teachers, faculty, administrators and school board members traditionally sing, dance and perform comedy skits during the event, which also acts as a showcase for the annual Golden Apple Awards. Given annually since 1992, the honor is meant to recognize one outstanding teacher from both the elementary and secondary level in the Lawrence school system. This year’s honor will be presented during festivities Friday, along with a $1,500 cash stipend for the winners.

Last year’s event sold out, but tickets are still available for Friday’s show as of Wednesday morning. Tickets cost $35 (or $10 for district staff) if ordered by Wednesday. Tickets purchased after Wednesday are only available at the Liberty Hall box office, and will cost an additional $5 per ticket.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., while the show itself starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.usd497.org/follies.

