Arbor Day Foundation and Black Hills Energy providing free trees

By Staff Reports

April 19, 2017

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees initiative, Black Hills Energy is distributing a limited number of free trees to customers.

A free tree can be reserved on a first come, first served basis at arborday.org/blackhillsenergy. The 3- to 4-foot-tall dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June.

Black Hills Energy customers can use the online tool at arborday.org/blackhillsenergy to determine where to plant a tree to gain the most energy-saving benefits.

Black Hills also reminds customers to call 811 before they dig to have underground utility lines, or they can schedule online at kansasonecall.com.

Safe digging practices are listed at blackhillsenergy.com/811. Those include using white spray-paint to mark the area where you plan to dig before line locators arrive.

