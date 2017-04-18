Two-vehicle crash in East Lawrence kills one man, injures a second; police are investigating

One man is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash along East 15th Street on Monday night, police say.

Around 10:42 p.m. a 23-year-old man was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound in the 1200 block of East 15th Street when he hit a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by a 49-year-old man, according to Lawrence police.

The 49-year-old man was leaving the East Lawrence Center, 1245 E. 15th St., at the time of the crash, police said.

The 49-year-old man was unconscious when police arrived on the scene, where flames were reportedly coming from the engine of the Nissan. Police removed the man from the Ford Ranger, but CPR did not revive him.

The 23-year-old man was conscious after the crash, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the 23-year-old man taken to a nearby lot and put into a Life Star helicopter.

Police said they did not have an update on his condition on Tuesday morning.

Police are not yet releasing the identities of the two men.

Additional information regarding the crash was not immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.