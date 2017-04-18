Traffic accident, broken power pole closes Sixth Street west of George Williams Way

City crews closed off a section of West Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon after a car hit and broke a power pole.

Around 2 p.m. an "errant driver" hit the power pole on the southwest corner of the U.S. Highway 40 overpass, where Sixth Street meets the South Lawrence Trafficway, said Todd Lohman, Lawrence Traffic Operations Supervisor.

The pole snapped but was held upright at an angle by connecting wires, Lohman said. Crews closed the intersection to replace the pole, which was expected to take about three hours.

As crews worked, Sixth Street was closed off to westbound traffic, west of George Williams Way. City workers stood near that intersection turning cars around.

In addition the northbound exit ramp off the SLT was also closed and the southbound exit only allowed for drivers to turn west off the roadway.

Lohman said he was not sure what type of vehicle hit the post or if any injuries were involved in the incident. The accident was cleared by emergency responders before he arrived at the scene, he said.

Additional information was not immediately available through the Kansas Highway Patrol.

