City to hold annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday

The City of Lawrence is planning a full day of activities Saturday to celebrate Earth Day, including a parade, live music and food vendors.

The 17th Annual Earth Day Celebration in South Park will start with a parade hosted by KU Environs. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Massachusetts Street, and will proceed south from Seventh Street to South Park.

The celebration in the park features more than 60 exhibitors, activities for the whole family, local food vendors and live music. Information on hand will include waste reduction and recycling tips; benefits of composting and gardening; and ideas to conserve energy at home and work. A free yoga class will also be provided by OmTree Shala.

The Lawrence transit service is offering free rides all day Saturday, and attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or ride the bus to South Park. The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department will provide a free bike valet for all those who bike to the park.

The South Park event is hosted by the city’s solid waste division. Admission is free and open to the public. In case of severe weather, the event will be cancelled.

The Earth Day event will take place Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in South Park. More event details are available on the city's website.

