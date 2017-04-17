Two injured, one arrested after altercation at The Sandbar

Two people required stitches Saturday night after they were cut by broken glass during an argument at a downtown bar, police say.

After the argument one man, identified as 29-year-old Derek Cameron Skinner, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated battery, said Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

As a group of people gathered together for a photo inside The Sandbar, 17 E. Eighth St., around 11 p.m. Saturday, Skinner "knocked the camera phone out of the photographer's hand," Rhoads said.

When confronted about his actions, Skinner reportedly hit the photographer with a bar glass, which broke, Rhoads said. A woman in the group was also hit by the broken glass.

Police were called to the scene, and both the photographer and the woman were driven by private cars to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where they received stitches for their cuts, Rhoads said.

Skinner was arrested at the scene and booked into the Douglas County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond, according to the jail's online booking logs.

