You’ve had more time than usual to file your taxes, but now the deadline is near

— People who normally wait until the last minute to file their tax returns got a few extra days this year due to some quirks in the calendar. But time is running out as those returns are due on Tuesday.

Federal and state tax returns are normally due on April 15, which fell on a Saturday this year. That would normally extend the deadline to the following Monday, April 17.

However, that's a public holiday in Washington, D.C., which recognizes Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act in 1862, freeing about 3,000 slaves in the District of Columbia.

Emancipation Day in Washington is normally celebrated on April 16, but that day fell on a Sunday this year.

The state of Kansas also extended its deadline for filing state tax returns to April 18 to coincide with the federal deadline, according to a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Revenue.

