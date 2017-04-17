Construction to limit Lecompton Kaw River bridge traffic to one lane

One lane will be closed starting Monday on the Kansas River bridge at Lecompton for the application of a multilayer polymer concrete overlay on the bridge deck. The work will be completed in mid-May, weather permitting.
During the work, the bridge’s open lane will be 11 feet wide and vehicles, including agricultural equipment, will be restricted to a width of 8 feet 5 inches. A temporary traffic signal will control alternating one-way traffic with delays of three to five minutes expected.
