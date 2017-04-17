Today's news

Baker enters into agreement with Kansas City chiropractic school

Baker University President Lynne Murray, second from left, and Cleveland University – Kansas City President Carl Cleveland III, third from left, sign an agreement that allows qualifying students in exercise science to enroll in the Kansas City's school's chiropractic program after three years on the Baker campus. Also at the table for the April 11 signing were Chris Todden, director of exercise science at Baker, left, and Gary Hochanadel, CUKC vice president of academic affairs.

Enlarge photo.

Baker University President Lynne Murray, second from left, and Cleveland University – Kansas City President Carl Cleveland III, third from left, sign an agreement that allows qualifying students in exercise science to enroll in the Kansas City's school's chiropractic program after three years on the Baker campus. Also at the table for the April 11 signing were Chris Todden, director of exercise science at Baker, left, and Gary Hochanadel, CUKC vice president of academic affairs.

By From staff reports

April 17, 2017

Advertisement

Baldwin City — Baker University and Cleveland University — Kansas City have entered into an agreement that allows qualifying students to start attending chiropractic school after three years at the Baldwin City school.

The program’s model will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Baker in three years and a doctor in chiropractic science from CUKC in another three years. The model shaves a year off the traditional seven years required for the two degrees, allowing the qualifying students to enter the job market earlier while reducing overall education costs.

In a press release announcing the agreement, Baker President Lynne Murray said the university was proud to partner with an institution of Cleveland caliber.

“Exercise science is one of Baker’s fastest growing majors,” she said. “As the program continues to evolve to fulfill the needs of the booming allied health field and prepare students for the rigors of graduate school, this partnership ensures that our students who want to study chiropractic science can continue their education at an institution with a rich history of excellence in the field.”

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...