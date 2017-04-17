Baker enters into agreement with Kansas City chiropractic school

— Baker University and Cleveland University — Kansas City have entered into an agreement that allows qualifying students to start attending chiropractic school after three years at the Baldwin City school.

The program’s model will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Baker in three years and a doctor in chiropractic science from CUKC in another three years. The model shaves a year off the traditional seven years required for the two degrees, allowing the qualifying students to enter the job market earlier while reducing overall education costs.

In a press release announcing the agreement, Baker President Lynne Murray said the university was proud to partner with an institution of Cleveland caliber.

“Exercise science is one of Baker’s fastest growing majors,” she said. “As the program continues to evolve to fulfill the needs of the booming allied health field and prepare students for the rigors of graduate school, this partnership ensures that our students who want to study chiropractic science can continue their education at an institution with a rich history of excellence in the field.”

