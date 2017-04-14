Street mural project near Burroughs Creek Trail gets final approval

A street mural project led by a group of local artists has received its final approval.

The City Commission approved the mural — a scene of lily pads and koi fish — at its meeting this week.

The mural will be located in a cul-de-sac on East 14th Street, which is an entrance point for the Burroughs Creek Trail. The location was picked in conjunction with the Brook Creek and East Lawrence neighborhood associations.

Originally, the street mural project was completed last year at the intersection of 10th and New Jersey streets, but issues with the paint and the intersection’s surface condition caused that mural to deteriorate quickly after it was painted.

For the new mural project, the artists say the surface quality and paint have been improved. As with the last project, the community will be invited to help paint. The commission approved closure of the cul-de-sac June 2-4, and a public painting party is scheduled for June 3.

The primary artists involved in the project include Katy Clagett, Alicia Kelly, Jacob Brewer and Caitlin Fisher.

