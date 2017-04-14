Officials seek to keep Topeka hospital’s assets in Kansas

— Kansas officials are moving to see that assets of a financially troubled nonprofit Catholic hospital in Topeka remain in the state if its out-of-state owner sells it.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced late Friday that he would examine the financial structure of St. Francis Health to protect existing charitable assets. Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast and Gov. Sam Brownback requested the inquiry.

The three officials said St. Francis has benefited from its nonprofit status and in turn has provided vital services. They worry that the 378-bed hospital might close after a sale.

Denver-based owner SCL Health announced last year it was looking for a buyer. Tax filings available online show St. Francis Health lost almost $26 million from 2012 through 2015.

The Leavenworth-based Sisters of Charity founded the hospital in 1909.

