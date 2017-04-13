Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence

Two sex crimes were reported in Lawrence on Wednesday.

The first was reported at 1:20 p.m., and the second was reported at 7:03 p.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department’s daily activity logs.

It is unclear where the first report was taken because the address is redacted in the logs.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said the second report was taken at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, though she said she could not release additional information about either incident.

As of Thursday afternoon no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail’s online booking logs match the reported crimes.

Murphree said both reports are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.