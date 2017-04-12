Man accused of raping Haskell student to face his third criminal trial in the case

For a third time, the criminal trial process will start over for Galen Satoe.

Satoe, 22, and Jared Wheeler, 21, were both accused of raping a 19-year-old Haskell Indian Nations University freshman on Nov. 15, 2014, in the dormitory room the two men shared.

Despite two previous trials in which jurors were unable to reach unanimous decisions, prosecutor C.J. Rieg on Wednesday requested a third trial from Douglas County District Court Judge Paula Martin.

Satoe was not present for the hearing, though Martin noted his absence was excused.

On March 30, Rieg told Martin the district attorney's office had ordered testing on additional evidence in the case. Rieg did not specify what would be tested.

Rieg requested several additional weeks from the court during the late March hearing so prosecutors could learn how long the additional testing might take.

On Wednesday, Rieg said that the testing was still not done but that she would try to have the results and share them with defense attorney Angela Keck by the end of May.

Satoe was acquitted of one felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy on March 3. For the second time, though, jurors could not agree on the four remaining felony charges filed against him, and Martin declared a mistrial. The four remaining charges are two felony counts of rape, one felony count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one felony charge of attempted rape.

Satoe's first trial was in August 2016.

As for the other man accused in the case, after his first and only trial also ended with a hung jury in June 2016, Wheeler pleaded no contest to a single felony count of aggravated battery in November 2016.

All of the trials associated with the case have largely involved questions about investigative shortcomings or errors. A number of witnesses have questioned whether enough forensic evidence was tested and how well it was tested.

Martin scheduled Satoe's third trial to begin on July 24.

Wheeler served 60 days in jail after taking his plea, the maximum amount of time Martin could give him. He will also serve two years of probation.

Both Satoe and Wheeler were expelled from Haskell after the incident.

