KU professor named as first business dean finalist; will give presentation Friday

The new Kansas University School of Business, Capitol Federal Hall is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2016.

Photo by Nick Krug.

The new Kansas University School of Business, Capitol Federal Hall is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2016.

By Staff Reports

April 12, 2017

The University of Kansas announced Wednesday that the first of three finalists to become dean of business at KU is business professor and interim dean James Guthrie.

Guthrie will give a public presentation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Federal Hall auditorium. A reception will follow.

Guthrie has been on the KU faculty since 1988, according to KU’s announcement. Prior to being appointed interim dean, Guthrie served two years as the business school’s associate dean for academic affairs. Guthrie also has been involved in fundraising and was co-chair of the business school’s building committee from 2011 to 2016, when the $70.5 million donor-funded Capitol Federal Hall was completed.

Guthrie’s research interests include human resource policies and practices and firm performance, employment instability and reward systems, according to KU. 

Guthrie earned his doctorate in human resource management from the University of Maryland. He has an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dean candidates are to present on the topic, “Advancing the Stature and Impact of the KU School of Business.”

Remaining candidates will be named about two days before their respective visits, according to KU. Presentations are planned for:

• Candidate 2, on April 28. Time and location to be announced.

• Candidate 3, on May 2. Time and location to be announced.

The School of Business dean position has been open since last summer, when former dean Neeli Bendapudi became KU’s new provost and executive vice chancellor effective July 1. Guthrie has been interim dean since.

