Douglas County Commission approves swimming championships at Lone Star Lake

The Douglas County Commission approved Wednesday the return of a collegiate national open-water swim championship to Lone Star Lake. With the approval of University of Kansas swim coach Clark Campbell’s request, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America’s men and women’s 5K open-water championship will close the lake from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, so that event officials can set up the racecourse and allow athletes to practice, and from 6 a.m. to noon the following day for the competition. Sunday, Sept. 17, will also be reserved in case weather forces a postponement.

Campbell wrote in his request to the county that 140 athletes were expected to compete in the championships.

Commissioners also gave Douglas County Public Works Director Keith Browning the green light to solicit bids for this year’s county road asphalt overlay projects. Among the 10 to 13 miles of road to be repaved this year is a section of Route 1023 from North 950 Road to Route 458, Route 1023 from U.S. Highway 40 to its intersection with Route 1029 in Lecompton, Route 458 from near North 1156 Road to East 1067 Road and Route 458 from East 1600 Road to East 1800 Road.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.