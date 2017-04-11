Liberty Memorial Central Middle School staffers honored with district’s Rick Doll Teamwork Award

A handful of educators at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School have been honored with the Lawrence district’s 2016-2017 Rick Doll Teamwork Award, the district announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Kyle Hayden presented the award to the school’s seventh-grade team Tuesday morning, along with a $1,000 check courtesy of Truity Credit Union to support future team activities at LMCMS.

“The seventh grade team functions effectively using team planning time to make student-centered decisions. Their collaborative nature benefits their instructional planning and support of all students,” LMCMS Principal Jeff Harkin said in a news release. “The team puts extra efforts into extending the classroom beyond our school walls.”

This year’s Teamwork Award went to seventh-grade team members Jennifer Clarkson, Adrian McAfee, Kayla Nott, Victoria Schmidt, Carol Souders, Josh Spradlin, Jackie Stafford, Adrian Trujillo, Gregg Winchester and Brooke Zeyer.

The annual award, named in honor of former Superintendent Rick Doll, recognizes teachers and staff who work effectively as a team toward meeting goals, building effective collaborative relationships, and promoting ideals such as communication and trust, among other qualities.

