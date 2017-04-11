KU swim coach requesting Lone Star Lake’s use for 2nd annual collegiate open-water championships

After a successful inaugural event, the University of Kansas swim team is asking Douglas County for the opportunity to host the second annual national collegiate open water swim championship at Lone Star Lake.

KU hosted the first-ever College Swimming Coaches Association of America’s open-water swim national championship last September at the lake. KU swim coach Clark Campbell is requesting that the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday approve use of Lone Star Lake again. If approved, this year’s event would be Saturday, Sept. 16.

Campbell writes in his request to the county that 140 athletes are expected to compete in the championships and be accompanied by about 50 support staff. The competition will consist of men and women’s 5K races around the lake. The event would require the lake to be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, so that event officials could set up the race’s course and to allow athletes to practice. Campbell is also requesting that 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 17, be reserved in case weather forces a postponement.

Also on the agenda is a request from Douglas County Public Works Director Keith Browning to solicit bids for this year’s county road asphalt overlay projects. Among the 10 to 13 miles of road to be repaved this year is a section of Route 1023 from North 950 Road to Route 458, Route 1023 from U.S. Highway 40 to its intersection with Route 1029 in Lecompton, Route 458 from near North 1156 Road to East 1067 Road and Route 458 from East 1600 Road to East 1800 Road.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. For a complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

