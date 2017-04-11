KU announces name of first candidate for dean of social welfare position

The University of Kansas has announced the first of four finalists for dean of the School of Social Welfare expected to visit campus in coming weeks.

Michelle Mohr Carney is a professor and director of the School of Social Work at Arizona State University. She will give a public presentation at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Jayhawk Room at the Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd., KU announced Tuesday.

Carney’s research expertise includes intimate partner violence, at-risk youths, community practices, leadership development, and collaboration and conflict resolution, according to KU.

At Arizona State, Carney has overseen the expansion of degree offerings, increases in enrollment and the development of two new research centers. Previously she was at the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina. Carney also has consulted and conducted research for agencies and organizations, and has worked as a social worker or administrator at Midwest agencies.

Carney received her doctoral and bachelor’s degrees in social work from The Ohio State University and a master of science in social administration from Case Western Reserve University.

Dean candidates are being asked to present on the topic “The Social Work Profession in 2027 and the Role of Schools of Social Work in Preparing For It.”

Remaining candidates will be named about two days before their respective visits, according to KU. Presentations are planned for:

• Candidate 2, at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Centennial Room at the Union.

• Candidate 3, at 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the Jayhawk Room at the Union.

• Candidate 4, at 2:30 p.m. April 26 in the Centennial Room at the Union.

The School of Social Welfare dean position has been in flux for more than a year, since former dean Paul Smokowski abruptly announced his resignation in March 2016 after less than a year on the job. Professor of social welfare Steve Kapp was quickly named acting dean, then later interim dean.

Smokowski’s resignation came on the heels of student diversity protests that targeted him personally, culminating in a Twente Hall sit-in by students demanding his resignation. Smokowski remains at KU as a professor.

