Annual bike helmet giveaway to be held Saturday

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department will hold its annual Helmet Fair on Saturday.

The fair will be held on the University of Kansas campus before the annual spring football scrimmage. At the event, public safety staff will be on hand to provide and custom-fit bike helmets for children age 15 and younger (with an adult, while supplies last).

Participants can also have their bicycle inspected and take a ride on the “Safe Ride” bicycle course. Staff will provide information on the rules of the road, bicycle safety tips, bike trail etiquette, booster seat safety and pool safety.

The event is free and will take place 10 a.m. to noon in KU Lot 58, the parking lot just west of Memorial Stadium, 1101 Maine St. The Hy-Vee Hawk Zone, which features family activities, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately following the Helmet Fair, the KU spring football scrimmage will take place at 1 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

The Lawrence police and fire-medical departments and KU Public Safety are partners in the event.

