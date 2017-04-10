School district’s policy changes would simplify reporting, appealing process for discrimination complaints

Lawrence school board members are expected to vote later this month on a series of changes to existing anti-discrimination policies that supporters say will simplify the district’s filing and appeal processes for such incidents.

Vanessa Sanburn and Shannon Kimball, who serve on the school board’s policy advisory committee, asked for the board’s support on Monday in approving the proposed changes, which would entail doing away with eliminating one existing policy and amending three others.

“We’ve now made sure our policy aligns with our practice and supports our practice,” said Kimball, who serves as the board’s vice president.

The first set of changes would combine two existing policies into one that addresses both discrimination and harassment, as opposed to the separate policies already in place. The second of these changes — and perhaps the aspect most likely to directly affect students, staff and others in the school community — would streamline the process by which incidents are reported, and, if need be, appealed.

The existing policy, called the KNA, is difficult to follow, district leaders have acknowledged. It allows for a more informal reporting process in which complainants could file with multiple staffers and departments across buildings and within district offices, a process that Kimball said offers few guidelines for complainants.

The new policy, if approved by board members, would direct people instead to file a complaint online — links to the form will be provided on the district’s website as well as the pages of each school in the district — that would then be submitted directly to the office of the district’s compliance coordinator, David Cunningham, also the district’s executive director of human resources and legal counsel.

Appealing the result of an investigation stemming from a complaint, Kimball said, would also be simplified under the new policies.

“If the complaint is about something at a building level and the investigation has been concluded and the person who made that complaint is not satisfied with those results, they can appeal that up to the district compliance coordinator,” she said. “If they’re still not satisfied, they can appeal up to the board. So, it clarifies that set of procedures.”

After months of discussion that stemmed from last spring’s debate about the place of Confederate flags in public schools, “we’ve reached a place where we feel like we’ve made some positive changes,” Kimball told fellow board members Monday.

But she also said the proposed updates did not symbolize an end to discussion around policy. The policy advisory committee, in the last year, has reached out to school staff and the District Equity Leadership Team for feedback on the proposed changes.

They’ve also considered the anecdotes students have shared with them about experiencing microaggressions in school settings, and as a result have “ramped up training with our staff” to better address students’ needs, Kimball said. She also said she hoped to continue discussions with students and staff moving forward.

In other business, the board:

• Welcomed its newest member, Melissa Johnson. Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew presided over Johnson's brief swearing-in ceremony.

• Heard an update from Anna Stubblefield, assistant superintendent of educational support and equity, on the district’s equity efforts. The district’s newly formed District Equity Leadership Team Advisory, comprising approximately 20 parents of color, will meet for the first time April 18. The revamped Equity Advisory Council — which consists of school board members, district leaders and various community partners — will meet April 24. The rosters of both groups will likely be announced within the coming weeks.

• Heard an update from Julie Boyle, the district’s director of communications, on community engagement around the district’s upcoming $87 million bond issue. Mail-in ballots will be distributed to district voters beginning Wednesday, and the deadline to return ballots to the County Clerk is noon on May 2.

• Heard an update on the district’s AVID college-readiness program from Leah Wisdom, assistant director of student services.

• Heard an update on the district’s Native American Students Services program, from NASS coordinator Jennifer Attocknie.

