D.A. considering charges regarding armed standoff in west Lawrence

A police report stemming from an armed standoff last week on Lawrence's west side is now under consideration for criminal charges by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

Officers arrested one man on the afternoon of April 4 after he allegedly barricaded himself in a home in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street while reportedly armed with a "long gun," the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release.

The department's daily activity logs list only two calls on Scottsdale Street on that day; the first, listed as a suicide threat, was reported at 7:15 a.m., and the second, listed as suspicious activity with weapons, was reported at 8:02 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon nobody appears to have been booked into the Douglas County Jail in connection with the two listed incidents, according to the jail's online booking logs.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said in an email on Monday that the department submitted an affidavit regarding the suspicious activity call to the district attorney's office. The suicide call was attached as a part of that submission, she said.

Information on the suicide call is not available to the public due to the medical nature of the incident, Murphree said. In addition, information regarding the weapons call is not currently available because the police report is not yet complete, she said.

It remains unclear precisely how many officers responded to the scene, which home the man barricaded himself inside of, what he might have been armed with and whether he discharged a weapon inside the home as police said he may have done.

Police first responded to the home on Scottsdale Street at 7:15 a.m., the department's release said.

Over the course of several hours more and more officers arrived on the scene and several area streets were blocked from public access.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a "long gun," the release said.

At the scene officers wore body armor and carried protective shields as they patrolled the neighborhood, armed with rifles.

On Monday Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius said he couldn't specifically address the April 4 incident. However, he noted that in situations like these, police often take suspects into custody to an organization like Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. There, the suspects will be evaluated by a doctor or mental health professional to determine whether they are a danger to themselves or others before the next steps are taken.

Nicole Rials, emergency response team coordinator with Bert Nash, said that once police take someone into custody several options are possible.

During business hours a suspect can be taken to Bert Nash for assessment, but during off hours the person would be taken to the emergency room and a Bert Nash crisis clinician would be dispatched there.

"During the assessment, the Crisis Clinician talks with the person, relevant collaterals, and will gather information pertinent to the situation," Rials wrote in an emailed response to questions. "This advanced risk assessment includes a mental status examination, physiological, environmental, social and emotional factors, suicidal risk assessment, risk factors related to aggression toward others, protective factors and resources available."

If clinicians determine that suspects may be a danger to themselves or others they can be admitted to an inpatient psychiatric hospital for more help, Rials said.

"If they do not require inpatient stabilization, a person can be connected to outpatient supports in the community which includes treatment providers, family, and other community supports," she wrote.

In situations where criminal charges might be pressed Rials said the suspect can receive a mental health assessment before being taken to jail.

"Bert Nash clinicians are available to provide ongoing mental health services for inmates during their incarceration," she said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.