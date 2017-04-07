Today's news

Voter Education Coalition to host school board town hall

By Staff Reports

April 7, 2017

Advertisement

The Voter Education Coalition will host a town hall this Sunday to discuss the Lawrence school district's upcoming $87 million bond election.

The event, slated for 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St., is free and open to the public. School board president Marcel Harmon and vice president Shannon Kimball will be on hand to present information about the bond issue, which aims to modernize Lawrence's secondary schools. The proposed projects follow a 2013 bond issue that focused mainly on the district's elementary schools.

District voters will be sent mail-in ballots beginning Wednesday, April 12. The deadline to return ballots to the county clerk’s office is May 2.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...