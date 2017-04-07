Lawmakers end regular session with little progress and with major issues unsolved

— The Kansas House and Senate adjourned Friday for a three-week break after making almost no progress for the first 76 days of the session toward solving the state's looming budget crisis or responding to a recent Kansas Supreme Court order to increase funding for public schools.

But Republican leaders in the House and Senate said they intend to work nonstop when they return May 1 for what is commonly known as the "veto session."

"We have a very full veto session and we've told our colleagues to pack their bags (when they return) because we're not going home on weekends," Senate President Susan Wagle, R-of Wichita, said after the Senate adjourned Friday morning.

Across the rotunda in the House chamber, Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said he would do the same.

"We encouraged them this morning to get home and reconnect with their friends and family and get rested up because they're going to need it," he said. "We also gave them a little notice that they should pack their bags. There's a good chance we'll be working through the weekends."

The final day of the regular session was marked with passage of bills on a range of other subjects besides the budget, taxes or school finance.

The Senate gave final passage to a bill that would allow grocery stores to sell strong beer starting in 2019 while liquor stores would be allowed to sell cigarettes and other items besides alcoholic beverages.

The Senate also passed and sent to Gov. Sam Brownback a bill providing for inspections and regulation of amusement park rides. That was in response to the tragic death of Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb, who died last year on a water slide at an amusement park in Kansas City, Kan.

The House passed and sent to the governor a bill approving state compacts with the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas and the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska relating to the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products on tribal land. The compacts are necessary so the state can continue receiving about $65 million a year in tobacco settlement payments.

But the biggest issues of the session — finding a combination of tax and spending bills to close a projected $932 million revenue shortfall over the next two years and crafting a school funding formula that will satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court — remain unresolved.

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, added expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to that list.

"Any one of those is a full session's worth of work. None of those are addressed," Ward said.

Lawmakers authorized 100 days for the 2017 session, 10 more than usual. That means when they return May 1, they will have 24 days in which to reach agreement on a budget, a new school funding formula and a tax package big enough to fund them.

