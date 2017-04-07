Today's news

2 Kansas men charged with killing golden eagle

By Associated Press

April 7, 2017

Wichita — Two Kansas men have been charged with shooting and killing a golden eagle.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday that 22-year-old Michael Dusin of Phillipsburg, and 22-year-old Elijah Kuhlman, of Sharon Springs, are charged with violating the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Court documents say the two men were driving in Wallace County when they saw what they later described as a large, black bird.

Prosecutors say Dusin shot the bird and left it on the ground.

A Kansas wildlife investigator found the dead eagle’s body in December and two shotgun shells in the road. Tests on the eagle’s remains found it contained 41 metal pellets.

If convicted, Dusin and Kuhlman face up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000.

